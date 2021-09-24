CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springville, AL

Springville throttles Fultondale for homecoming victory

By Bobby Mathews
 9 days ago

By Johnny Sanders, for The Tribune

SPRINGVILLE — The Springville Tigers welcomed the Fultondale Wildcats to Tiger Stadium Friday night for a homecoming showdown. While Fultondale put up a fight early, the Tigers would flex their muscle and defeat the visiting Wildcats 42-14.

Springville won its homecoming game 42-14 here Friday, September 24, 2021. (Photo by Johnny Sanders)

Fultondale won the toss and took the ball first, driving it down the field and finishing the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run by Demarion Hatten to put the visitors up 6-0. On the ensuing kickoff, Springville’s Jamel Williams would get the ball at the 23 and return it 77 yards to put Springville on the board and tie the game at 6 with 6:37 to go in the opening quarter.

Fultondale would be held to a punt on their next possession and give Springville a short 36-yard field to work with. On a third and 10 play from the 35, Ashton Frye would find Johnny Wolf for a touchdown pass. A successful 2-point conversion put the home team up 14-6. Fultondale’s next drive would start at the 2-yardline and on a third and 8 from the 4, a pass behind the line of scrimmage would be dropped and Springville’s Luke Richardson would fall on it in the end zone to widen Springville’s lead to 21-6 and that is how the first quarter would end.

“We scored in all three phases of the game in the first quarter. We got an offensive, defensive and a special teams score. I don’t know if I’ve ever seen that in a game,” coach Jon Clements said of his team’s first quarter performance. “That was a good thing to get us kickstarted, but we got back in that lull, where when we think the games over with and all of a sudden, they score again and here we are in a one-possession game. We’ve got to do a better job of sealing the deal.”

Fultondale started the second quarter with the ball and at the 7:00 mark, quarterback Wyatt Styles found Hatten for an impressive 42-yard strike and the visitors’ bid to ruin homecoming was looking better and better as they closed the gap to 21-14. The teams would trade punts and then Springville would put together a drive from their own 19, capped off by a 18-yard run to paydirt for Mahlon Alverson , who carried most of the running load for the Tigers, with 14 seconds left in the half.

Springville went to the locker room with a 28-14 lead. “ Mahlon just shows up every day. Patrick got hurt a couple of weeks ago and we put Mahlon in the game and all of a sudden, things started happening,” said Clements.

The third quarter was scoreless, but the Springville Tigers were not done by any means. With 8:12 left in the fourth quarter, Frye found Robert Splawn on a nice screen pass for a 13-yard touchdown.

Fultondale’s next drive was cut short when Jacob Neal picked off a Styles pass and set his team up near mid field. Patrick Bennett would carry the load on this drive and cap off the scoring with a 4-yard run on a first and goal, making the final score 42-14, giving Springville a 3-2 record heading into the second half of the season.

Springville welcomes Southside Gadsden next week for a region matchup.

