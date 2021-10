The NASCAR Xfinity Series is set to visit not only a new track next season, but a whole new corner of the country with its first venture into the Pacific Northwest. Portland (Ore.) International Raceway takes a prime midseason spot on the Xfinity Series’ 2022 schedule, which was released Wednesday in conjunction with the Camping World Truck Series’ calendar of events for next season. The 1.964-mile road course will serve as the Xfinity Series’ sole stand-alone event June 4, marking the first national series race there since 1999-2000 — a two-year run for the truck tour.

