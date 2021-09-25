Elections expert, Sec. of State respond to allegations of election system data destruction, insecurity
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - David Levine, elections expert and former election official, read over and shared his thoughts on the report Mesa Co. Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters (R) submitted to the Mesa Co. Board of Commissioners on Fri, Sept. 17. The report alleges almost 30,000 files were lost during a routine maintenance operation on the county’s voting equipment on May 25, 2021 called a “trusted build.”www.nbc11news.com
Comments / 0