Elections expert, Sec. of State respond to allegations of election system data destruction, insecurity

By Tom Ferguson
nbc11news.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - David Levine, elections expert and former election official, read over and shared his thoughts on the report Mesa Co. Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters (R) submitted to the Mesa Co. Board of Commissioners on Fri, Sept. 17. The report alleges almost 30,000 files were lost during a routine maintenance operation on the county’s voting equipment on May 25, 2021 called a “trusted build.”

