Cheyenne County, CO

Cheyenne County sheriff arrested on DUI, harassment charges, officials say

By Blayke Roznowski
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 9 days ago
DENVER — The Cheyenne County sheriff was arrested on charges of harassment and driving under the influence, the Kit Carson Sheriff's Office confirmed Friday.

Cheyenne County Sheriff Jeff Miller is facing one count of harassment-strike/shove/kick and one count of driving under the influence. The KCSO did not provide details into the incident that led to the charges.

Miller was released on a personal recognizance bond Friday, according to court documents.

His next court date is scheduled for Sept. 30.

The Cheyenne County Sheriff's Office has not yet returned a request for comment on the matter.

