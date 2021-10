ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — If Von Miller calls it an early season playoff-like game, who needs the media for hype?. The Broncos are 3-0 but not getting much respect nationally because their three opponents are a combined 0-10 after Jacksonville collapsed Thursday night against the Bengals. The Baltimore Ravens, as Miller said, are a worthy opponent. A sellout crowd of more than 70,000 (there will always be a few thousand no-shows because of COVID-19 fears) for the Sunday afternoon game are expected at Empower Field at Mile High.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO