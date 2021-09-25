Madison County Fall Crawl

Enjoy a scenic drive to 12 stops in Madison County, showcasing various Madison County businesses. Grab a passport at any of the locations. Every stop gets you an additional stamp in said passport to enter in the giveaway at the end of the crawl. Take a tour of the property, check out awesome vendors at each property, food trucks, grab a drink, a cool crawl T-shirts & watch entertainment at various locations. The crawl starts at 9 a.m. at Pammel Park Coffee Co, 1968 Pammel Park Rd., Winterset, IA 50273. (Wineries, The Cidery & Big Haus Brew Haus will not open until lunchtime.) Check out the various locations’ venue information on the Instagram & Facebook page @madisoncountyfallcrawl. Your 2021 Crawl Locations: Pammel Park Coffee Company Cedar Shake Farm Bigelow Family Farm PepperHarrow The Drift Speckled Hen Farms Lone Oaks Farm Iris Aisle Winterset Cidery Madison County Winery Covered Bridges Winery Big Rack Brew Haus.