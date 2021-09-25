Get ready to bounce – Big Freedia heads to Boston

When this writer first saw Big Freedia perform, the gay-oriented hip-hop phenomenon known as “sissy bounce” was still an underground thing, and the shows were geared to adventurous tastes. But that’s not who was watching Freedia on this day: It was Sunday afternoon at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, and a large section of the audience came from Freedia’s neighborhood Catholic church — some of whom were singing along with one of her trademark chants (“I got that gin in my system, somebody’s gonna be my victim”) when nobody was looking.