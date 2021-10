Featuring eight new recordings and six classics performed by some of the top names in music, “Country Faith Bluegrass” was released last Friday on Billy Blue Records. Dove Award-winning producer and co-founder of Billy Blue Records, Jerry Salley, explains that he asked Deborah Evans-Price, who is one of the co-owners of the Country Faith brand, regarding the idea of a bluegrass record. She heartily agreed and “Country Faith Bluegrass” is now the 10th album in the Country Faith brand series but their first bluegrass record.

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO