JT Refutes Pregnancy Rumors: "Had Me Feeling Weird About My Body"

By Erika Marie
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHer romance with Lil Uzi Vert has been a hot topic for some time, but recently, JT faced rumors that she is with child. The City Girls rapper has a love-hate relationship with her internet followers as some are true fans who support her while others regularly criticize her career and personal decisions. After she recently took to the stage for a live performance, a video began to circulate and soon, the rapper faced gossip that she may be pregnant.

