Hair vs. Hair Match Set For Next Week’s AEW Rampage

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrange Cassidy and Jack Evans will put their hair on the line on next week’s AEW Rampage. Tonight’s show saw Hardy challenge Cassidy to the stipulation match for next week. The challenge came after the HFO lost an eight-man tag match to the Lucha Bros. and Santana and Ortiz. The...

