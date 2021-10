MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A day after the CDC endorsed Pfizer booster shots for millions of older and vulnerable Americans, the Minnesota Department of Health reported 2,997 new COVID-19 cases and 27 additional deaths. The additional figures bring the state’s total to 697,182 cases since March of 2020 and 8,076 deaths. Five of the deaths reported Friday were victims who died before September. One person from Hennepin County was in their late-20s. At the same time, the seven-day average positivity rate is at 6.9%, down slightly from the 7.1% reported last week. It’s still above 5%, which means it is in the “caution” category...

