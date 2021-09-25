Central Catholic Runs over North Allegheny, 24-7, in 6-A Championship Rematch
WEXFORD, Pa. — It was a Black Out night at Newman Stadium but Central Catholic High School wasn’t afraid of the dark. Central Catholic capitalized on a fast start and didn’t allow North Allegheny Senior High School to climb back into the contest in a 24-7 win Friday night. It was the first time the Tigers and Vikings faced off since Central edged NA last year in the WPIAL Class 6-A title game.pittsburghsportsnow.com
