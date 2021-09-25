Morton Ranch stops Taylor for key win in 19-6A opener

The Morton Ranch football team received three more touchdowns from Santana Scott, coming off his five-touchdown performance the previous week against Lake Creek. The difference for the Mavericks was on the other side of the ball, which played shorthanded. Morton Ranch allowed a first-quarter touchdown but kept Katy Taylor in front of it the rest of the night, earning a 28-7 victory in the District 19-6A opener for both teams Friday at Rhodes Stadium.