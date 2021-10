TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn football is getting ready for a matchup that’s almost opposite of the past week’s. The Ichabods (2-1) faced a Nebraska-Kearney team that runs differently than they do. However, their next opponent, Missouri Western State, operates with a similar offense and defense to Washburn’s. In fact, the Ichabods have been practicing against each other to prepare for this match up. Usually, the two units practice separately.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 11 DAYS AGO