Hernandez, Merrifield lead Royals to 3-1 win over Tigers

In a down year at the plate, Whit’s defense has given him value When the Royals announced last February that Whit Merrifield would be their full-time right fielder, I was pretty despondent, for multiple reasons. I did not like that the Royals would have their best player change positions to find more at-bats for Nicky Lopez. As it turns out, I was pretty wrong about that! I did not like that Kansas City just seemed to like the idea that Whit could play multiple positions and was determined to let him. With Whit getting his MLB call fresh off the Royals’ World Series win, the Ben Zobrist comps came quick. They liked that he could play everywhere. But that didn’t mean he wasn’t better in one spot. And, as it turned out, he was. Whit was really good at the plate in 2019, far better than he was this season. According to wRC+, he was approximately 18% better. However, Whit will finish with a higher fWAR this season. And that can largely be attributed to Merrifield being back at second base full-time.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO