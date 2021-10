Health System Nurses Serving Others with Compassion and Empathy. Upon arriving to work recently, Laura Hardy, R.N., noticed that COVID-19 reports were suddenly down 10 cases. Given the latest surge of local COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths, this news was initially puzzling to Hardy and several of her co-workers until being informed the decrease in cases was only because 10 more people had lost their battle to the virus overnight. Dealing with the loss of patients is a heart-wrenching struggle for these nurses and other Southeast Georgia Health System team members, day in and day out. They empathize with the patient’s family and hurt alongside them, sensing the pain and anguish families are undergoing.

9 DAYS AGO