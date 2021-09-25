Britney Spears Was Under Surveillance With Phone Bugged by Conservators, According to Documentary
When “Framing Britney Spears” was released earlier this year, the pop star’s world was much different. Before the New York Times-produced documentary launched on FX and Hulu this past February, Britney Spears had not yet testified publicly in court. Her father, Jamie Spears, appeared to have complete confidence in his role as conservator of her estate, and the singer was not represented by her own lawyer.www.seattlepi.com
Comments / 0