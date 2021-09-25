Virginia Tech computer policy could violate students' free-speech rights, judge rules
A computer policy at Virginia Tech meant to protect students from intimidation and harassment by their peers is too vague and broad to be enforced, a federal judge has ruled. U.S. District Judge Michael Urbanski on Wednesday granted a preliminary injunction sought by Speech First Inc., a conservative group that claimed some of Tech’s student conduct rules violate the First Amendment rights of students on the right.richmond.com
