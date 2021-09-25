Virginia Tech computer policy could violate students' free-speech rights, judge rules

Court ruling in ACLU lawsuit finds police videos amounted to illegal surveillance during protestsA Multnomah County Circuit Court judge ruled Monday, Sept. 20 that Portland police officers' filming and live streaming at protest events in 2020 violated Oregon law. The American Civil Liberties Union of Oregon filed a lawsuit July 29, 2020 against the city of Portland for the Portland Police Bureau's habit of livestreaming footage of protesters for use internally and in feeds to the public. Earlier this week, a judge found that the practice violated state law and a 1988 agreement between the ACLU of Oregon and the...

