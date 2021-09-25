CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Tech computer policy could violate students' free-speech rights, judge rules

By LAURENCE HAMMACK The Roanoke Times
Richmond.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA computer policy at Virginia Tech meant to protect students from intimidation and harassment by their peers is too vague and broad to be enforced, a federal judge has ruled. U.S. District Judge Michael Urbanski on Wednesday granted a preliminary injunction sought by Speech First Inc., a conservative group that claimed some of Tech’s student conduct rules violate the First Amendment rights of students on the right.

richmond.com

