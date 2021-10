A US intelligence officer, who travelled to India earlier this month, has reported symptoms of the mysterious Havana syndrome, an illness that has reportedly afflicted more than 100 US diplomats and spies since 2016, according to a report.Officials said they were investigating whether the officer was targeted because he was travelling with CIA director William Burns. Mr Burns was “fuming” with anger after he was briefed about the officer’s condition, a source told CNN. The officer received medical attention as soon as he reached the US.“We don’t comment on specific incidents or officers. We have protocols in place for...

