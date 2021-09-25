CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alex Ovechkin begins 2021 sixth all-time on career goals list, chasing record

By Alex Flum
localdvm.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) – Over the offseason, the Washington Capitals signed Alex Ovechkin to a five-year extension, keeping the great eight under contract until he’s 40. “It’s his shot, it’s his passion,” Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan said. “He overpowers goalies, he overpowers players and he continues to do it at a later age in his career. So it obviously is very impressive what he’s doing.”

