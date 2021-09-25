Alex Ovechkin begins 2021 sixth all-time on career goals list, chasing record

Washington Capitals Alexander Ovechkin is within range of beating Wayne Gretzky’s goal record. But will he be able to beat it within the next five years?. Alexander Ovechkin currently has 730 goals and is in range to beat Gretzky’s 894 goals. With five more years in the NHL on his newly acquired contract, he would have to score 33 goals a season to beat Gretzky’s record. For Ovechkin, this looks more than possible as he has consistently scored 50 points or above in a regular season. To be honest, Ovechkin could probably score 33 points a season without even really trying. At age 36, the Washington Capitals forward is still in his prime and still outperforming most other NHL athletes.

