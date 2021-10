The discriminatory and dangerous treatment of Haitian migrants at the United States border is a sickening and outrageous display of the ways in which the U.S. has failed migrants and refugees for the millionth time. The scenes at the border are heartbreaking, and for many, the taste of freedom is a bitter reality that will never come to fruition. Haitian migrants need to be treated fairly, and they need to be allowed to make their case for a better life in America.

IMMIGRATION ・ 4 DAYS AGO