Neo-Nazis are still on Facebook. And they’re making money

By ERIKA KINETZ - Associated Press
Derrick
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS (AP) — It’s the premier martial arts group in Europe for right-wing extremists. German authorities have twice banned their signature tournament. But Kampf der Nibelungen, or Battle of the Nibelungs, still thrives on Facebook, where organizers maintain multiple pages, as well as on Instagram and YouTube, which they use to spread their ideology, draw in recruits and make money through ticket sales and branded merchandise.

www.thederrick.com

