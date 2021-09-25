CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell Apparently Caves to Fox, Says Ads to Start Next Week

By Corbin Bolies
 9 days ago
Less than a fortnight after MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell blasted Fox News as doing “more damage to the country than all the left-wing media have put together,” he now seems ready to return to its good graces. Lindell confirmed to The Wall Street Journal that he believes Fox will air his MyPillow ads starting next week, “on Tuesday or Wednesday.” Lindell has previously claimed the network was censoring him, including in the WSJ interview, but said his company had suffered roughly $1 million in lost sales per week since its fallout with Fox. The network had rejected multiple ads that included false claims of election fraud, causing MyPillow to pull its ads in July. The pillow company is one of the network’s top sponsors, spending almost $50 million in advertising in 2020 and about $19 million this year as of July.

Comments / 2

