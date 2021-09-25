CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ROH Star Makes Surprise Appearance At AEW Rampage: Grand Slam Main Event

By Jason Ounpraseuth
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the climax of the Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston vs. Lance Archer and Minoru Suzuki Lights Out Match, ROH star Homicide made a surprise appearance in his hometown NYC. Archer and Suzuki were dominant throughout the match having put Kingston through a table and ganging up on Moxley. Moxley was duct-tapped with his hands behind his back, and Archer and Suzuki were having their way with him even choking him out with a belt at points in the match.

