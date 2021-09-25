Glendale upended by Bellwood-Antis

FLINTON — Memories are made on Homecoming, but Bellwood-Antis was producing all of the positive memories on Glendale’s Homecoming Friday Night at Dr. Roy F. Baker Field. The now 5-0 Blue Devils dominated on both sides of the ball. They built a 35-0 halftime lead, amassing 374 total yards and 278 on the ground. The rock-solid B-A defense limited the Vikings to one first down and 16 total yards and picked off three passes in a 42-0 romp.