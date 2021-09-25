Szmyt’s last-second field goal lifts Syracuse to win over Liberty

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Andre Szmyt’s 35-yard field goal as time expired helped lift Syracuse to a 24-21 win over Liberty Friday night at the Carrier Dome. Garrett Shrader made his first career start at quarterback for Syracuse. After a scoreless first quarter, Shrader and the Orange would get on the board first, on a one-yard quarterback keeper. Less than four minutes later, Sean Tucker would find the endzone, racing in from 27 yards to push the ‘Cuse lead to 14-0.