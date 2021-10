MORRIS, Minn. – The University of Minnesota Morris men’s soccer team improved to 2-0-0 early on in the UMAC season with an entertaining 3-2 victory over North Central University on Friday afternoon. The Cougars scored twice in the opening minutes but the Rams snuck back into the match and it took a game-winning goal from Carter Watkinson in the 85th minute for the Cougars to survive.