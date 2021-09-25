Women’s Golf Dominates the Day at UMM Invite

GLENWOOD, Minn. – The University of Minnesota Morris women’s golf team turned in a stellar showing on Friday at the UMM Invite at the Minnewaska Golf Club. The Cougars had eight golfers split evenly into two teams of four. One of those teams finished in first place at the tournament with a score of 383, while the other team of four tied for second with a 411. Additionally, the Cougars had the top four golfers at the event and six top-ten finishes.