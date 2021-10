DAVIS, Calif. — Neither Idaho football coach Paul Petrino nor UC Davis coach Dan Hawkins could’ve predicted the script that unfolded Saturday at UC Davis Health Stadium. Each team received their biggest boosts from third-string quarterbacks in a game where the team’s starters combined for only one drive. There were three lead changes, two ties and No. 8 UC Davis needed a trick play to take the lead against one-win Idaho.

