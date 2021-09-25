CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preparing for Loretta and Dustin’s wedding

By LOVINA EICHER
Cover picture for the articleThe first day of autumn is bringing cool, rainy weather with the temperature at 51 degrees this morning. Church services were held here on Sunday. It was council meeting, so we served everyone lunch throughout the service. Around 11:30 a.m., a few at a time come in to eat. We had one table set for men, one for women and a smaller table for the younger children. On our menu was chicken noodle soup, cheese spread, peanut butter spread, bologna, pickles, red beets, hot peppers, grape jelly, butter, homemade wheat and white bread, several kinds of cookies, tea and coffee. Sister Emma made the soup for me. She made four 12-quart kettles of soup.

