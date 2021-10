Owen Wilson opened the new series of Saturday Night Live this evening (October 2) as the programme’s first host of season 47. The actor delivered an opening monologue in which he said how “excited” he is to be hosting the show “live” in front of the audience and viewers at home – and mentioned that his two brothers were also in attendance.“I’m excited to be here doing something live, I mean this is what musicians talk about when you get that instant feedback from the crowd,” he said. “Because of course when you do a movie, you do it,...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 13 HOURS AGO