Amanda Root: Get the whole truth on whole grains
Do you want to feel more full and satisfied when you eat? Who doesn’t? Isn’t that part of the joy of eating? A recent study outlined in Food & Nutrition Magazine (Vol. 10, Issue 4) indicated that people who ate more whole grains had less hunger and desire to eat, plus higher fullness and satiety compared to people who ate more refined grains. So, what does this mean? Let’s start with figuring out what foods fall in the grain category.www.nny360.com
Comments / 0