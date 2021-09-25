CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keeping children’s head in the game when they play sports

abccolumbia.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) — Sports are a great way for children to stay active and have fun. In fact, some medical experts say that it helps kids learn life lessons like failure, patience and teamwork. In your Health Minute, Mandy Gaither has some tips on how to keep your child’s head in...

www.abccolumbia.com

Related
MedicalXpress

Keep your kids safe from COVID while playing sports

(HealthDay)—COVID-19 shouldn't keep budding athletes on the sidelines. But it's critical to keep them safe from the coronavirus while playing sports. The National Athletic Trainers' Association has some timely tips. COVID vaccines for those 12 and older have been a game changer for many families. Being fully vaccinated can make...
KIDS
earth.com

Boys who play sports as young children have better mental health

A new study led by the University of Montreal has found that boys who engage in sports activities in early childhood are less prone to experience emotional distress in middle childhood. Additionally, they are more likely to continue to be physically active during adolescence. By studying data from a Quebec...
KIDS
Upworthy

Girl with 'uncombable hair syndrome' rocks it in style: 'I look like a lion with a crazy mane'

A young girl from Melbourne, Australia, is inspiring thousands across the world by embracing her unique hair texture caused by a rare genetic condition. Shilah Madison Calvert-Yin, 11, was born with uncombable hair syndrome, a condition that is characterized by dry, frizzy hair that cannot be combed flat. Although this has made her the subject of public ridicule and gawking ever since she was a baby, Shilah has learned to rock her mane with utmost confidence and hopes to provide visibility to others affected by the condition. "I get teased a lot and called 'fluffhead' at school - it's not nice," she told Daily Mail. "I personally like it now but at the same time, I hate it - especially when there's wind! Let's just say, I can't see!"
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Play Sports#Cnn
kidsactivitiesblog.com

Grandparents Think They’re Watching A Slideshow Of Their First Grandbaby, But It’s Really A Surprise Reunion

Living far away from relatives when a new baby is born is hard. We lived in a different state than my parents and not being able to share those moments with my mom broke my heart. Sure, I sent her all the pictures I had. We Skyped. We talked on the phone, Facetimed, had our own private baby Facebook page…it just isn’t the same. For one, having relatives around would have made a huge difference in my getting some sleep in those early days. For another, there are so many little things that happen so fast and being able to share them with family is such an incredible joy. As tough as it was for me, I can’t imagine what it was like for the family in this video. Their first grandbaby was born in a whole different country. But things are about to get amazing for them…take a look!
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
spoilertv.com

Evil - O is for Ovaphobia - Review: “Tail Positivity”

2.10 - “O Is for Ovaphobia”. So, wow! This episode brought a lot of old characters and storylines back, and may have even introduced us to ”The Manager”. First of all, Vanessa is back. I think we’ve only seen her once this season, and I’m glad writers didn’t just leave her behind. I don’t like the character, but she and Ben are an interesting couple so I’ll live with it. Ben deserves a little fun. When Maggie trashes Vanessa’s apartment she tearfully tells Ben that it’s over, she needs to find a way to separate from her twin. Ben’s a happy camper, and gently nudges his possible lady love (not really feeling his stammered, deer-in-the-headlights reply to Van’s “I love you”) toward Kristen for a little therapy. Vanessa wants to go a different direction. She and Ben visit Marie, the store owner and possible voodoo priestess who helped Lila and her friend battle zombies earlier this season. Vaness explains that she wants to separate from her dead twin, Maggie, who she believes is attached to her by her left arm. Marie does a good job and Vanessa feels great! So great that the next time Ben visits she looks and behaves differently, seducing him with little effort. She tells him that she feels liberated now, and waves her right arm in the air. Should be the left arm, though. Over time and numerous sexal encounters Ben decides that Marie banished the wrong sister, and Maggie cheerfully confirms this. Which I thought, too. And possibly the rest of you as well. Then when Ben is sprawled on the floor, pants down and waiting for Maggie to rejoin him in Round Two, Vanessa calls him. Yep, Vanessa. She is on her way home, and Ben is horrified. Are there actually two of them now? As Maggie tells her sister about her and Ben’s carnal exploits Ben grabs the phone away from her, only to get a dial tone and then voicemail. I am so very confused.
HEALTH

