Following a week three loss to Marion, Bear Lake got back on track, defeating Ashley Community by 38-points and scoring the most points (66) in program history during a single game. As a result, the Lakers are 3-1 for the first time and have outscored their opponents 130-116, which is the first time Bear Lake has scored more than 100 points in a season in three years, 2017 being the last time.

BEAR LAKE, MI ・ 14 DAYS AGO