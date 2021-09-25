Weiss topples rival Hendrickson behind stout defense, Jacobie Greathouse's 2 INTs

PFLUGERVILLE — A banner hung by the Weiss student section Friday read, “We run the ‘Ville.”. At least for one week, that is certainly the case. While Pflugerville — which lost to Anderson Thursday — could have a say in that official title down the road, Weiss is king of the city among the Class 5A Division I teams for now after topping Hendrickson, 38-21, in front of more than 6,000 fans at The Pfield.