Religion calendar: Saturday, Sept. 25

Ardmore Baptist Church, 501 Miller St., Winston-Salem, will have worship services at 8:15 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Associate Pastor Gina Brock will continue a series on Emotionally Healthy Spirituality with a sermon titled "Journey through the Wall.” Masking is required for all attendees in the sanctuary and anywhere inside the building. The 10:45 service will be live streamed on YouTube and Facebook. Wednesday evening activities have resumed. For more information, go to www.ardmorebaptist.org or call 336-725-8767.