CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orange County, CA

Tip After San Diego Arrest Leads Orange County Investigators to Sexual Assault Suspect

By Editor
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PkiwJ_0c7YFMgG00
Crime scene tape. Courtesy FBI

Authorities have arrested an Army veteran and cargo pilot in connection with a trio of attacks on women in Orange County that date back almost two years.

Robert Daniel Yucas, 51, of Cathedral City, is suspected of sexually assaulting a woman last month in Aliso Viejo, and two other women in January and April of last year.

A break in the case came when detectives received an anonymous tip through Orange County Crime Stoppers. They were told that Yucas, arrested in an unspecified case in San Diego on Sept. 4, might be their man, Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes said.

A DNA sample taken from Yucas matched DNA evidence in the attacks, according to the sheriff.

Yucas, a pilot in the military, now works for Kalitta Air and was returning from a trip abroad when he was arrested Sept. 16 at the airport in Anchorage, Alaska.

“This is a very significant case that had unfolded rapidly over the last several days,” Barnes told reporters at a news conference.

Investigators earlier had checked DNA recovered from the victims in Orange County, but found no matches in law enforcement databases, Barnes said.

The suspect employed the same methods in each attack – grabbing a woman on the hiking trail and choking her into unconsciousness before sexually assaulting her, Barnes alleged.

According to Barnes, Yucas lived in Aliso Viejo from 2017 through 2019.

The sheriff and Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said they suspect there are more victims and asked anyone with information to call a tip line at 714-647-7419.

Anonymous tips continue to be welcomed through Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS.

“Sexual predators do not stop on their own,” Spitzer said. “They only stop because law enforcement … stops them.”

Sheriff’s officials launched media campaigns to help solve the crimes last year, and last month they released composite sketches.

The suspect, though, was still “brazen” enough to return to the area to commit more attacks, Spitzer said.

Yucas remains in custody in Anchorage, awaiting an extradition hearing, authorities said.

Yucas has been faces eight counts, all felonies, including kidnapping to commit a sex offense, forcible rape, attempted forcible rape and assault with the intent to commit a sex offense.

He could face up to 45 years to life in prison if convicted of all crimes at trial.

In the most recent attack on Aug. 28, a woman, 41, told detectives she was walking about 11 p.m. in an area in Woodfield Park in Aliso Viejo when a man grabbed her from behind and dragged her into some bushes. She says she lost consciousness and when she awoke, her pants were pulled down and her assailant had disappeared, according to prosecutors.

The attacks began on Jan. 20, 2020, when a woman, 24, was skateboarding in the same park and an assailant asked her for directions. As she pulled out her phone, he grabbed her in a chokehold and dragged her into bushes next to the walking path. She was choked into unconsciousness and raped, prosecutors alleged.

On April 2, 2020, a jogger, 41, was grabbed in the park from behind and dragged into the bushes in a chokehold. The victim fought him off, prosecutors said.

– City News Service

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Times of San Diego

2 Arrested After Victim Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries During Trolley Station Stabbing

San Diego police found a man suffering from several stab wounds inside a car at the Palm Avenue Trolley Station parking lot Saturday, leading to the arrest of two suspects. A witness gave officers a description of the suspects following the late-afternoon attack on the trolley tracks, and was able to point them in the direction the male and female had fled, according to OnScene.TV.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
State
Alaska State
Orange County, CA
Government
San Diego, CA
Government
Orange County, CA
Crime & Safety
Aliso Viejo, CA
Crime & Safety
Aliso Viejo, CA
Government
City
Aliso Viejo, CA
Local
California Government
County
Orange County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Spitzer
Times of San Diego

Brother and Sister Plead Guilty to ‘Work Slavery’ at Rancho Bernardo Nail Salons

A brother and sister pleaded guilty Thursday to federal charges for coercing their cousin to work long hours at a pair of Rancho Bernardo salons the siblings owned. Prosecutors say Cindy Mydung Luu, 54, and Jason Luu, 46, both of Tierrasanta, brought the victim from Vietnam to San Diego and forced her to work long hours at Eden Nails Lounge & Spa and Majestic Nail Salon.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Rape#Sex#Kalitta Air
Times of San Diego

3 Suspects Flee after Robbing CVS in Ocean Beach

Police are searching for three men who robbed a CVS store in Ocean Beach. Police say three men — one thin and one heavier-set — pulled a gun on an employee and stole two cash register drawers from a CVS on Santa Monica Avenue in Ocean Beach Wednesday around 10:45 p.m., the San Diego Police Department reported. Officer Robert Heims said that one man with a gun and two other suspects ran to a vehicle parked in an alley. The suspects were last seen heading northbound on Sunset Cliffs Boulevard.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Police ID Woman in 2000 Cold Case – Body Found Wrapped in Burning Cardboard by Church

Investigators are seeking the public’s help Thursday to generate leads in a 22-year-old case involving the death of a woman who remained unidentified until last year. On Jan. 24, 2000, San Diego Fire Department firefighters found the body of 21-year-old Nicole Weis wrapped in burning cardboard secured with a rope in the parking lot of the College Avenue Baptist Church, 4747 College Ave., according to the San Diego Police Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Army
Times of San Diego

Jury Calls for Death Sentence in 2016 Killing of San Diego Officer Jonathan ‘J.D.’ De Guzman

Jurors recommended the death sentence Thursday for a man convicted of shooting two San Diego police officers, killing one of them. Jesse Michael Gomez, 57, was found guilty earlier this month of first-degree murder for the 2016 shooting death of Jonathan “J.D.” De Guzman, 43. The jury also found true a special-circumstance allegation of killing a police officer, opening Gomez to the possibility of capital punishment.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Man, 31, Shot at Oceanside Transit Center

A 31-year-old man was shot Thursday at the Oceanside Transit Center, and police were looking for the gunman. The shooting happened at 7:15 a.m. at 195 S. Tremont St., according to the Oceanside Police Department. The victim suffered gunshot wounds to his stomach and left hand and was airlifted to...
OCEANSIDE, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy