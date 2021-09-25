1st & 10 Week Five, Sept. 24th, Part Two

Due to Vikings injuries, this Cape sophomore was put into service to run back kickoffs and punts for the first time Sept. 17 against William Penn. He didn't disappoint when he took the opening kick and busted upfield for 80 yards and a touchdown. "When I got the ball, I looked downfield and saw this big gap," said James. "I saw the end zone and shot through it." Cape special teams coach Zach Horstmyer now has a smile as wide as that gap. "He's going to stay in that return spot for the rest of the year," said the coach. "He's a really coachable kid, a great kid to be around and great teammate. I'm sure you’ll see him a lot carrying the ball at tailback for us." Maurki averaged 47 yards a kickoff return on the night. An honor roll student at Cape, he studies and works out in his spare time.

FOOTBALL ・ 10 DAYS AGO