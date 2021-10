The Portland Peace Initiative wants to reach as many community groups as possible through a series of community listening sessions. Portland community leaders are pleading for peace in the city streets as a summer wracked by violence comes to a close. The city is on track for a record number of homicides this year, with gunfire breaking out nearly every day and night. So far in 2021, there have been 909 shootings and 63 homicides, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Community leaders gathered online on Tuesday, Sept. 21 — the International Day of Peace — to launch the Portland...

PORTLAND, OR ・ 12 DAYS AGO