Liberty had to wait 3 games, but they finally looked like a complete team. The offense came alive for 45 points, the defense held ODU to 201 total yards, and the special teams didn’t -miss any kicks (for the first game this season). Liberty is now 3-0 for the first time in back-to-back seasons since 1989-90 (yes, I stole that stat from the broadcast). There are certainly things to work on going into next week’s matchup vs ACC team Syracuse, but Flame’s fans can take heart knowing that this team seems to finally have shifted into gear and is moving in the right direction.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO