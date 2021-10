We here at Talesbuzz have written numerous times about how dominant Tennessee Titans halfback Derrick Henry was in high school. He was a football boogeyman, the type of guy coaches would tell their players about as a scary story when sitting around the campfire. He put up video game numbers every week. Clearly, it would be a few decades before anyone in Florida would match Henry’s accomplishments, such as his single-game rushing record of 502 yards. Well, not only did we only have to wait less than a decade, but it’s being done by a player with only one hand.

