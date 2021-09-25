CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
activists in the final sprint – Laschet and Merkel in Aachen |

Cover picture for the articleBerlin (dpa) – On the eve of the federal elections, parties are still trying to attract undecided voters to the last few meters. Union chancellor candidate Armin Laschet and Chancellor Angela Merkel (both CDUs) show up on Saturday for their last rally in Laschet’s hometown of Aachen. The FDP with...

SPD: Ready for three-way talks |

Berlin (dpa) – A week after the federal elections, the fight for a new government alliance is in full swing. On Sunday, SPD candidate for Chancellor Olaf Scholz met with the FDP leadership to gauge the chances of a traffic light coalition. The SPD and the FDP described these early...
Talks between SPD and FDP underway |

Berlin (dpa) – A week after the federal elections, the fight for a new government alliance is in full swing. On Sunday, SPD candidate for Chancellor Olaf Scholz met with the FDP leadership to gauge the chances of a traffic light coalition. Right after, the SPD and the Greens wanted...
SPD and FDP: first “constructive” exploration |

Berlin (dpa) – A week after the federal elections, the fight for a new government alliance is in full swing. On Sunday, SPD candidate for Chancellor Olaf Scholz met with the FDP leadership to gauge the chances of a traffic light coalition. The SPD and the FDP described these early...
Olaf Scholz
Angela Merkel
Christian Lindner
Merkel urges Germans: Keep working for democracy

Chancellor Angela Merkel said Sunday that Germans must keep working for democracy, as the country celebrated the 31st anniversary of the reunification of East and West.In what is expected to be one of her last major speeches, the outgoing chancellor said that “mentally and structurally, unification hasn't been completed yet.”Three decades on there remains a political and economic divide between Germany s formerly communist east and the west. The difference was illustrated in last month's national election, where the far-right Alternative for Germany party captured 16 constituencies in the east even as its overall share of the vote dropped across the country.Merkel said the disinformation and incitement observed in public debate were an attack on democracy, adding that its achievement should not be taken for granted.“Democracy isn't simply there,” she told an audience in the eastern city of Halle “Rather, we must work for it together, again and again, every day.”Merkel cited the killing of one of her party's regional politicians, the assault on Halle's synagogue, and the recent fatal shooting of a gas station clerk who asked someone to wear a mask as examples of verbal attacks leading to radicalization in German society.
The fight for a coalition continues |

Berlin (dpa) – After the first explorations for the formation of a government, the issue is wide open – and the struggle continues. The SPD and the Union, both struggling for governance, made themselves known in Sunday’s meetings. The smaller potential partners in turn showed sympathy for their respective desired alliances: the Greens were inclined to the SPD, the FDP to the Union – without however engaging.
SPD and Union embark on explorations – Laschet under pressure |

Berlin (dpa) – A week after the federal elections, the SPD and the Union are fully engaged in the fight for a future federal government. The explorers of the Social Democrats want to discuss this Sunday for about two hours separately with the FDP and the Greens on a traffic light coalition targeted by the candidate for chancellor Olaf Scholz. In the evening, representatives of the CDU and CSU want to explore the opportunities of a Jamaican alliance with the Greens for the first time with the FDP.
German 'Kingmakers' Meet on Coalition, Courted by Would-Be Kings

BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany's Greens and Free Democrats met on Friday for a second round of talks to explore possible common ground on which to form a new coalition government with either the Social Democrats or the conservatives, both of whom are courting them. The Greens and Free Democrats, from opposite...
#Election Polls#Aachen#Federal Elections#Dpa#Fdp#Greens#Cdu#Spd General
Social Democrats' win in Germany could shake up Europe

BERLIN — Angela Merkel's political farewell was spoiled Sunday night when the Social Democrats (SPD) narrowly claimed victory in Germany's elections, just four years after suffering their worst loss since World War II. Why it matters: The stunning political comeback could swing the balance of power in Germany leftward after...
German election: Final results show defeat for Merkel’s CDU as centre-left party wins

Germany’s centre-left Social Democrats have secured a narrow victory in the country’s general election, final results show, ending 16 years of Angela Merkel-led conservative rule.The Social Democrats said they had received a “clear mandate” to form the next federal administration, having last led the country in 2005.With the last of 299 constituencies counted early on Monday, the final results had the Social Democrats on 25.9 per cent of the vote, with Ms Merkel’s CDU-led conservative bloc trailing on 24.5 per cent.Shock exit polls had suggested a neck-and-neck race between the CDU and the Social Democrats led by Olaf Scholz,...
Europe
Berlin, DE
Germany
Armin Laschet: 'comeback king' still chasing Merkel's crown

Armin Laschet, the candidate from Angela Merkel's party to succeed her as chancellor, may have had a dismal election campaign marred by gaffes, but he also has a reputation for endurance and digging his heels in. The affable 60-year-old, who what Der Spiegel magazine has described as an ability to "sit out" his opponents, is doing just that as he stakes his claim to form Germany's next government even as preliminary results from Sunday's vote show his party trailing its rival Social Democratic Party. Signalling that all was not lost yet, he declared that he would "do everything we can to build a government led by the (conservative) Union". Elected as head of the CDU in January, Laschet was for some time the clear favourite to succeed Merkel when she bows out of politics after Sunday's election.
Germany elections: Merkel backs 'bridge-builder' Laschet as successor

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has backed her centre-right party's candidate Armin Laschet to succeed her, in an unusually tight poll campaign. In a CDU rally in Mr Laschet's home town of Aachen, Mrs Merkel praised him as a "bridge-builder who will get people on board". The election is too close...
Merkel warns against socialist swing as Germans head to the polls

Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned voters Saturday that a socialist government could "strangulate" businesses and isolate Germany on a global scale. "It’s about keeping Germany stable. It’s about your future," she told conservative supporters, first reported by Politico. Speaking from an event in western Germany in support of Armin...
Merkel in campaign finale tells voters that leadership is key

BERLIN — In his first run for chancellor, Christian Democrat Armin Laschet risks losing the office that Angela Merkel held tight for conservatives for 16 years. So a day before the nation’s most competitive election in almost two decades, Merkel joined him on the campaign trail one last time to stump for her would-be successor.
Merkel rivals plead for stronger Europe in final election debate

The two candidates running neck-and-neck to replace Angela Merkel as German chancellor called for a stronger European Union on Thursday, in a final TV debate that did little to shake up a race expected to end in lengthy coalition negotiations. Foreign policy has featured little during the tight campaign, but in their final joint TV appearance, the two main contenders for Merkel's job -- Finance Minister and Vice-Chancellor Olaf Scholz from the SPD and Armin Laschet from Merkel's conservative bloc each called for a strong, sovereign Europe.
