Foreign Policy

Huawei CFO Reaches Deal With US – Free Canadians

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York / Vancouver (dpa) – With the end of the long-standing dispute over Meng Wanzhou, Huawei’s chief financial officer, China’s relations with the United States and Canada are a poorer point of contention. On Friday, Canada let the top manager of the Chinese group, appointed in Vancouver at the...

Canadians home after Huawei CFO resolves US charges

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hugged two Canadians who landed in Canada on Saturday following what amounted to a high-stakes prisoner swap involving China the U.S. and Canada. Trudeau greeted Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor after their plane landed in Calgary, Alberta early Saturday. The men were arrested in China in December 2018, shortly after Canada arrested Meng on a U.S. extradition request. Many countries labeled China’s action “hostage politics.”Live footage on CTV's news network showed the two men being hugged by Trudeau on the tarmac in the early morning. The two left China just after a top...
Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou reaches agreement with US to resolve fraud charges

New York (CNN Business) — Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou and the US Department of Justice on Friday entered an agreement to defer prosecution of US charges against her until late 2022, after which point the charges could be dropped. The deal will allow her to return to China, and could bring to an end a nearly three-year legal saga that has complicated relations between the United States, China and Canada.
What happens if the United States defaults on its debt?

After narrowly avoiding a shutdown of the US government, President Joe Biden's Democratic lawmakers and the Republican opposition face an even more high-stakes task: forging an agreement to raise the country's borrowing limit or risk a catastrophic default. They need 10 Republican votes to overcome a filibuster in the Senate, and the opposition has made clear it will not help them raise the debt limit.
If You Got Pfizer, You May Not Have Antibodies Against Delta After This Long

Throughout this past summer, as time marched further and further on from when some of the most vulnerable people in the U.S. got their initial COVID-19 vaccine doses, we saw an increasing number of infections among the vaccinated, AKA breakthrough cases. Though still rare, reports of breakthrough infections had many vaccinated people wondering if their protection against COVID-19 was dwindling, particularly as the more transmissible Delta variant became dominant. The good news is that not only is breakthrough COVID-19 rare, but just last week the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approved Pfizer boosters for a large swath of the population that's especially susceptible to severe COVID-19, whether because of age, underlying conditions, or increased exposure due to their living or working environments. Now, the latest research published on Pfizer's protection against the Delta variant may be just the push you need to get that booster.
ALL THAT REMAINS Singer Warns Of 'Authoritarian Takeover Of U.S. Government', Says Calling Capitol Riot An 'Insurrection' Is 'Ridiculous'

During an appearance on the latest episode of "The Chad Prather Show", which airs through conservative media group Blaze Media, ALL THAT REMAINS singer Phil Labonte was asked for his opinion on the state of the world at the moment. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "There's an attempt for an authoritarian takeover of the United States government in a way that is unprecedented in American history. And the worst part is the people that do want to fight it, they have to deal with — essentially, it's just the most slanderous attacks. If you say 'I'm for this', someone will always say, 'Oh, you just want to do this hurtful thing to this person or these people,' or whatever."
Kabul faces blackout as Taliban fails to pay the bills

Afghanistan’s capital could be plunged into darkness as the winter sets in because the country’s new Taliban rulers haven’t paid Central Asian electricity suppliers or resumed collecting money from consumers. Unless addressed, the situation could cause a humanitarian disaster, warned Daud Noorzai, who resigned as chief executive of the country’s...
U.S. Navy hit by another international bribery scandal

Federal agents are investigating a new U.S. Navy corruption case that has strong echoes of the Fat Leonard scandal, with a defense contractor facing accusations that he delivered cash bribes and bilked the Navy out of at least $50 million to service its ships in foreign ports, according to recently unsealed court records.
Facebook Whistleblower Reveals Herself In ’60 Minutes’ Interview, Says Company Is “Paying For Its Profits With Our Safety”

A former Facebook employee who has, with the release of a trove of internal documents, become a whisteblower over the company’s practices, revealed herself on Sunday on 60 Minutes. Frances Haugen, a data scientist who until May worked on the company’s efforts to combat misinformation, told correspondent Scott Pelley that the company is “paying for its profits with our safety.” Haugen copied thousands of pages of internal documents, revealing research on how its platform amplifies hate speech and how it can be harmful to teens. She released those documents to The Wall Street Journal, which revealed them in stories last month...
“Pandora Papers” | Several heads of government charged with tax evasion

(Washington) Several heads of state and government, including the Czech Prime Minister, the King of Jordan and the Presidents of Kenya and Ecuador, have hidden assets in offshore companies, also for the purposes of tax evasion, according to an investigation by the International Consortium of Investigative Authorities published on Sunday Journalists (ICIJ).
ruling party wins important local election |

Tbilisi (AP) – In the local elections in Georgia in the South Caucasus, overshadowed by a political crisis, the ruling Georgian Dream party won, according to official reports. After counting almost all the ballots, it reached 46.6%, as announced by the electoral commission. The largest opposition party, the United National...
Nuclear | Tehran urges Washington to release $ 10 billion

(Tehran) Iran is asking the US $ 10 billion to gauge its “real intentions” to resume negotiations on Iranian nuclear power, which have stalled since June, the Iranian foreign minister said. Posted on Oct 3, 2021 at 10:41 am. When Americans “have real intentions” [de sauver l’accord]that they release some...
Here’s why China does not have the World’s Largest Navy, in any Meaningful Metric

The statement of “China has the largest navy in the world” is largely misleading and used mainly for sensationalist headlines. Since the release of the Department of Defense’s “2020 China Military Power Report” last year, much has been made of China’s securing the title of the “world’s largest navy.” As reported by The Diplomat, indeed, the United States Office of Naval Intelligence has confirmed that the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) has surpassed the US Navy in total battle force ships, approximately 537 ships (of which 360 deployable) to 480 total ships (of which 297 deployable), with future projections expecting the gap to grow. By 2025, the PLAN is predicted to field as many as 400 vessels whereas the US plans only to field 355. Quantitative discussions of this sort have fostered an increasing level of hysteria in the US media and even parts of its foreign policy and defense establishments.
Protesters support Tunisian President |

Tunis (AP) – Thousands of people supported the controversial actions of their President Kais Saied against the government and parliament during a protest in the Tunisian capital Tunis. They gathered on Sunday in the Habib Bourguiba center mile and began chanting in favor of their head of state. Among other...
