Cease hit on arm by comebacker, White Sox top Indians 1-0

A day after celebrating their first division title in 13 years, the last thing the White Sox needed was a buzzkill. It came in the form of right-hander Dylan Cease getting struck on the pitching arm by hard-hit ball in a 1-0 victory over the Indians on Friday at Progressive Field. Cease was excellent, pitching 5„ innings of three-hit ball with nine strikeouts before Bradley Zimmer’s 110 mph one-hopper struck him on the right triceps, too close to his elbow for comfort. After watching Cease take three warmup tosses, manager Tony La Russa did the expected thing and took the ball from a guy he’s going to need in the nearing postseason. X-rays were negative, and Cease is day-to-day.

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO