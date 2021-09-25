Rangers rally past Orioles, 8-5

Well, that was pretty cool. Stop me if you’ve heard me say this before, but even meaningless, late season games between two awful teams can be worth watching. Spencer Howard took to the mound for the Rangers as their starter and pitched pretty much like he has pitched since coming to Texas in the Gibson/Kennedy/Crouse trade — which is to say, not particularly well. He struck out four batters while not walking anyone, but was way too hittable, allowing four runs on six hits, including one home run.

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO