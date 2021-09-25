Yarbrough goes 6 strong in relief, Rays beat Marlins 8-0

There’s a finish line ahead, so close you can see it, and for the Rays it’s not just a matter of finishing the season strong, they still need to make sure they lock down the division and keep their claim to the best record in the AL. They might have secured their place in the postseason, but if they have their way, there’s still celebrating to be done before the first weekend in October wraps up.

