Fried brilliant in 3-hitter, Braves silence Padres 4-0

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 9 days ago

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Max Fried retired his last 18 batters and finished with a three-hitter for his second career shutout, and the NL East-leading Atlanta Braves beat the San Diego Padres 4-0 to split an unusual night of baseball. A few hours earlier, after a rare San Diego rain delay, Fernando Tatis Jr. homered leading off the top of the seventh inning and the Padres beat the Braves 6-5 in the resumption of a game that was suspended due to rain in Atlanta on July 21. The net effect was that the Braves’ lead over the Phillies is down to 1 1/2 games after Philadelphia beat Pittsburgh 8-6.

localnews8.com

