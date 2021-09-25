CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Majority of Poll Says: Merkel Won’t Miss |

Cover picture for the articleBerlin (dpa) – More than half of Germans expect not to miss Angela Merkel as Chancellor, according to a poll. Thus, 52% expressed themselves in the survey of the opinion research institute Civey on behalf of the “Augsburger Allgemeine”. To the question “Will you miss Angela Merkel after her tenure...

AFP

Merkel urges compromise at start of tough coalition talks

Outgoing German chancellor Angela Merkel made an implicit call on politicians to overcome their differences on Sunday, as talks between parties to choose her successor got under way following last week's close election. - 'Democratic accomplishments' - In what was billed as perhaps her last major speech as chancellor, Merkel on Sunday appealed to her successors to defend democracy amid the scramble to form a government.
The Independent

Merkel urges Germans: Keep working for democracy

Chancellor Angela Merkel said Sunday that Germans must keep working for democracy, as the country celebrated the 31st anniversary of the reunification of East and West.In what is expected to be one of her last major speeches, the outgoing chancellor said that “mentally and structurally, unification hasn't been completed yet.”Three decades on there remains a political and economic divide between Germany s formerly communist east and the west. The difference was illustrated in last month's national election, where the far-right Alternative for Germany party captured 16 constituencies in the east even as its overall share of the vote dropped across the country.Merkel said the disinformation and incitement observed in public debate were an attack on democracy, adding that its achievement should not be taken for granted.“Democracy isn't simply there,” she told an audience in the eastern city of Halle “Rather, we must work for it together, again and again, every day.”Merkel cited the killing of one of her party's regional politicians, the assault on Halle's synagogue, and the recent fatal shooting of a gas station clerk who asked someone to wear a mask as examples of verbal attacks leading to radicalization in German society.
Angela Merkel
The Independent

Teflon leader: Party's big loss won't tarnish Merkel's image

Angela Merkel will leave office in the coming months with her popularity intact among voters and widely admired beyond Germany as a chancellor who deftly steered her country, and Europe, through numerous crises.Her center-right political bloc, on the other hand, is in shambles.The once-dominant Christian Democratic Union and their Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union suffered their worst-ever national election result Sunday. The Union bloc took home less than a quarter of the vote and may find itself relegated to the role of opposition after 16 years in power.The blame for that has been placed largely on...
Fox News

Merkel warns against socialist swing as Germans head to the polls

Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned voters Saturday that a socialist government could "strangulate" businesses and isolate Germany on a global scale. "It’s about keeping Germany stable. It’s about your future," she told conservative supporters, first reported by Politico. Speaking from an event in western Germany in support of Armin...
The Independent

German parties hold 'speed dating' post-election talks

Germany's four biggest parties held a series of bilateral meetings Sunday to further sound out each others' positions before deciding on further steps in forming a government.The center-left Social Democrats who finished on top in Germany's national election last month, first met with the fourth-place pro-business Free Democrats before holding talks with the Greens who came in third.The latter two had already kicked off the traditional negotiating dance Wednesday, though it is unusual for smaller parties to make the first move.Sunday's sessions in Berlin — described by some observers as akin to speed dating — were rounded off by a meeting between the Free Democrats and outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel s center-right Union bloc, which suffered a narrow defeat Sept. 26.All parties insisted they had held “constructive” talks, but refused to discuss substance so as not to jeopardize the negotiations.Free Democrats negotiator Volker Wissing acknowledged that there were some “cliffs," though he declined to elaborate.Olaf Scholz of the Social Democrats, who currently stands the best chance of succeeding Merkel as chancellor after 16 years in office, has said he wants to form a new government before Christmas.___Follow AP’s coverage of Germany’s election at https://apnews.com/hub/germany-election
Axios

Social Democrats' win in Germany could shake up Europe

BERLIN — Angela Merkel's political farewell was spoiled Sunday night when the Social Democrats (SPD) narrowly claimed victory in Germany's elections, just four years after suffering their worst loss since World War II. Why it matters: The stunning political comeback could swing the balance of power in Germany leftward after...
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

ALL THAT REMAINS Singer Warns Of 'Authoritarian Takeover Of U.S. Government', Says Calling Capitol Riot An 'Insurrection' Is 'Ridiculous'

During an appearance on the latest episode of "The Chad Prather Show", which airs through conservative media group Blaze Media, ALL THAT REMAINS singer Phil Labonte was asked for his opinion on the state of the world at the moment. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "There's an attempt for an authoritarian takeover of the United States government in a way that is unprecedented in American history. And the worst part is the people that do want to fight it, they have to deal with — essentially, it's just the most slanderous attacks. If you say 'I'm for this', someone will always say, 'Oh, you just want to do this hurtful thing to this person or these people,' or whatever."
MSNBC

Trump sued her, she won

Omarosa Manigault Newman explains how she beat Donald Trump in court and why it could be a nightmare for him.Oct. 2, 2021.
Rebel Yell

SPD and FDP: first “constructive” exploration |

Berlin (dpa) – A week after the federal elections, the fight for a new government alliance is in full swing. On Sunday, SPD candidate for Chancellor Olaf Scholz met with the FDP leadership to gauge the chances of a traffic light coalition. The SPD and the FDP described these early...
Rebel Yell

SPD: Ready for three-way talks |

Berlin (dpa) – A week after the federal elections, the fight for a new government alliance is in full swing. On Sunday, SPD candidate for Chancellor Olaf Scholz met with the FDP leadership to gauge the chances of a traffic light coalition. The SPD and the FDP described these early...
Rebel Yell

Talks between SPD and FDP underway |

Berlin (dpa) – A week after the federal elections, the fight for a new government alliance is in full swing. On Sunday, SPD candidate for Chancellor Olaf Scholz met with the FDP leadership to gauge the chances of a traffic light coalition. Right after, the SPD and the Greens wanted...
Fox News

Kabul faces blackout as Taliban fails to pay the bills

Afghanistan’s capital could be plunged into darkness as the winter sets in because the country’s new Taliban rulers haven’t paid Central Asian electricity suppliers or resumed collecting money from consumers. Unless addressed, the situation could cause a humanitarian disaster, warned Daud Noorzai, who resigned as chief executive of the country’s...
Rebel Yell

The successor of Hendrik Wüst Laschet in North Rhine-Westphalia? |

Rheine (dpa) – In the fight for the successor of Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia Armin Laschet, support for state transport minister Hendrik Wüst is increasing. NRW Labor Minister Karl-Josef Laumann publicly supported his cabinet colleagues on Saturday. Wüst is expected to be “the future CDU man in North Rhine-Westphalia,” Laumann said in a welcome video at the conference of state delegates from SMEs and the Economic Union in Rheine.
washingtonnewsday.com

Iran’s Big Neighbour in Iraq is Facing a Growing Backlash.

In Iraq, big neighbour Iran faces growing backlash. As Iraqi voters go to the polls on October 10, a spotlight has been cast on Iran’s disproportionate power – as well as the growing popular pushback against it. The parliamentary vote is being held early as a concession to a pro-democracy...
