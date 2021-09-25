CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gregorius’ HR rallies Phillies, cuts Braves’ NL East lead

By Associated Press
 9 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Didi Gregorius hit a go-ahead, three-run home run in the seventh inning, Bryce Harper had an RBI double and the Philadelphia Phillies pulled closer to first place in the NL East with an 8-6 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Phillies moved within 1 1/2 games of first-place Atlanta after the Braves split two games in San Diego. They also trail St. Louis by five games for the second and final NL wild card with eight games left. Philadelphia’s bullpen tied a major league record with its 34th blown save, but the team still won its fourth straight and eighth in 10 games.

Braves sweep Padres, extend NL East lead

SAN DIEGO -- While closing out a 4-3 win over the Padres in a stressful manner on Sunday afternoon, Will Smith strengthened the narrative that has been created as the Braves have spent the past couple months persevering and responding favorably to adversity. “These past two games, my God,” Braves...
MLB
WTOK-TV

Braves sweep Phillies, win 4th straight NL East title

ATLANTA (AP) — Ian Anderson turned in another dominant pitching performance, Jorge Soler and Austin Riley homered, and the Atlanta Braves won their fourth straight NL East title by completing a sweep of the Philadelphia Phillies with a 5-3 victory Thursday night. After an up-and-down season marred by injuries and...
MLB
