Gregorius’ HR rallies Phillies, cuts Braves’ NL East lead

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Didi Gregorius hit a go-ahead, three-run home run in the seventh inning, Bryce Harper had an RBI double and the Philadelphia Phillies pulled closer to first place in the NL East with an 8-6 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Phillies moved within 1 1/2 games of first-place Atlanta after the Braves split two games in San Diego. They also trail St. Louis by five games for the second and final NL wild card with eight games left. Philadelphia’s bullpen tied a major league record with its 34th blown save, but the team still won its fourth straight and eighth in 10 games.