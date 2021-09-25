BREAKING: PJ Fuller has officially joined the UW basketball team

It took forever, but it finally happened at the end of the week. Former TCU Guard P.J. Fuller, who is originally from Seattle and has state titles under his belt at Nathan Hale and Garfield, entered the transfer portal back in May and made a relatively quick decision, committing to the Washington Huskies a little less than three weeks to the day. But he didn't actually become a part of the Huskies' program until he showed up on UW's official roster this week.