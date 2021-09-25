CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BREAKING: PJ Fuller has officially joined the UW basketball team

By Chris Fetters
247Sports
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt took forever, but it finally happened at the end of the week. Former TCU Guard P.J. Fuller, who is originally from Seattle and has state titles under his belt at Nathan Hale and Garfield, entered the transfer portal back in May and made a relatively quick decision, committing to the Washington Huskies a little less than three weeks to the day. But he didn't actually become a part of the Huskies' program until he showed up on UW's official roster this week.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uw#Nba#Tcu Guard#The Washington Huskies#Findlay Prep#Baylor#The Hoop Dawgs#The Nba Africa Academy
